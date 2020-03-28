AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.68 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Weyerhaeuser worth $13,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,885 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of -156.36 and a beta of 1.69. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 348.72%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $89,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $313,904.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Wold acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,604.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,680. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

