AQR Capital Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 99,442 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of MKS Instruments worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. BidaskClub downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

MKSI opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

