AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.37 Million Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 383,242 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $14,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 62,375.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $873.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

