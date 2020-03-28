AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.39 Million Stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,582 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Avangrid worth $14,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 143,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $8,865,000. LNZ Capital LP increased its position in Avangrid by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. LNZ Capital LP now owns 55,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Avangrid by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 116,178 shares during the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

