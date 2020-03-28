AQR Capital Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of E*TRADE Financial worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

In other news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $1,453,192.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,781,264.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.03. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $57.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. E*TRADE Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

