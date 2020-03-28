AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.02 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,845 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Veeva Systems worth $15,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $2,596,264. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.91. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $176.90. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.15.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

