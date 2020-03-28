AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.24 Million Stock Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Cable One worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CABO. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 262.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,555.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

In related news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,583.00, for a total transaction of $3,514,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,698,129. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,114,170. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,467.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,569.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1,479.38. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $974.03 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.