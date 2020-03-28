AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.53 Million Position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,049 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.40% of ICU Medical worth $15,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,745,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 11.92%. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Swinney sold 268 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $49,330.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

