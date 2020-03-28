AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.98 Million Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 552.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.99.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

