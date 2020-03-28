AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.14 Million Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Msci worth $16,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Msci by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total transaction of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $275.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.09. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $193.34 and a 12-month high of $335.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.36.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. Msci’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.