AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stock Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 946,062 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 576,362 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 612,113 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 150,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.