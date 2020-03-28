AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,772 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Avalara worth $16,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Avalara during the first quarter worth $3,424,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avalara by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Avalara by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,701 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -124.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,363. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James upped their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

