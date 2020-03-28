AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,990 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 67.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 75,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 203.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore acquired 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

