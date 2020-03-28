AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 203,985 Shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,985 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of First Horizon National worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 533.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 243,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 205,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,505,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after buying an additional 440,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 821,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,158.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 185,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $3,074,495.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 858,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,237,726.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of FHN opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.42. First Horizon National Corp has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.