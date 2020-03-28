AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 22,317 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,344,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Amkor Technology worth $17,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 418.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 314.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 731,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 554,734 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Amkor Technology by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,019,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,254,000 after purchasing an additional 481,670 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 374,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,221,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 356,235 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of AMKR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

