AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 35,568 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 408,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of National Instruments worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,176,000 after acquiring an additional 70,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Instruments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 919,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after acquiring an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 889,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NATI shares. ValuEngine lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,849,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,931 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

