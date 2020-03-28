AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,651 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ABIOMED worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in ABIOMED by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ABIOMED during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get ABIOMED alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ABIOMED currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $145.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.60. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $293.44.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ABIOMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIOMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.