AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 604,589 Shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 105.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604,589 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of NOW worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NOW by 672.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NOW by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

DNOW stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.72.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

