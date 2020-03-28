AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 9,136 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Lincoln Electric worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 39.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,861 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $13,987,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LECO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

LECO stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

