AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 294,596 Shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 294,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of CNO Financial Group worth $14,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 198,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112,306 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,445,000. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

In other CNO Financial Group news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $225,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 331,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough bought 11,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $132,747.82. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $527,898. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CNO opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.