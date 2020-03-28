AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 295,008 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905,857 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 295,008 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Apple worth $1,725,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $247.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,083.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

