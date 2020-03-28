AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 46,243 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of BIO-TECHNE worth $16,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE during the 4th quarter valued at $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its position in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after buying an additional 68,434 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,384,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,463,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after buying an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $184.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.11 and its 200 day moving average is $205.13. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $223.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.43.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $184.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TECH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.86.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total transaction of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.