AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 467,573 Shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 771,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467,573 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Warrior Met Coal worth $16,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 952,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,507,000.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HCC. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of HCC opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $613.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.