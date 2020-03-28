AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 47,543 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,543 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Globe Life worth $13,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,144,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,276,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,178,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Globe Life by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after acquiring an additional 324,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $547,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GL shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

