AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 61,260 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,426 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 61,260 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $16,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.04, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.36. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,490.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and sold 408,845 shares valued at $70,233,399. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

