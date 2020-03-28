AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 832,287 Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832,287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Signet Jewelers worth $16,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 99,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 69,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 239,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 48,884 shares during the period.

NYSE:SIG opened at $7.90 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

