AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 926 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Chemed worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,808 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,831,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $448.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

In related news, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares in the company, valued at $648,612.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total value of $1,017,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHE opened at $409.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $313.49 and a one year high of $513.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $437.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $522.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

