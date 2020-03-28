AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,856 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $15,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.30. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $64.23 and a one year high of $176.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.07.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $520.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

