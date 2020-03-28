AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,878 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of CorVel worth $13,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 92.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 21.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel in the third quarter worth $523,000. 48.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The firm has a market cap of $942.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $270,894.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,870.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $65,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,545. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

