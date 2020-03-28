AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of Employers worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Employers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 99,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Employers by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

EIG stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.06. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Employers’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Douglas D. Dirks sold 36,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,537,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,569 shares in the company, valued at $20,791,995.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

