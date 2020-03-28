Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,650,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 330.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 311,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 239,243 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $932,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.27. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

