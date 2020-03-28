Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.01 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will report $4.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.68 billion. Aramark posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year sales of $16.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $16.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.34 billion to $17.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $1,032,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,678.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at $119,638.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $109,160,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Aramark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 235.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,116,000 after purchasing an additional 988,012 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $32,604,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Aramark by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after purchasing an additional 590,335 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

