Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aravive stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 130,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,320. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Aravive has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $15.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aravive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aravive from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

