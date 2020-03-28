ARAW Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $5,426.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00052130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000680 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.56 or 0.04921694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00066745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036940 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW is a token. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

