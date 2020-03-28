Arcblock Hits Market Cap of $7.38 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00001129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Bithumb. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a market cap of $7.38 million and $1.13 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.43 or 0.02518349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00195409 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00041784 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

Arcblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, IDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, DragonEX, Gate.io, Huobi, BitMart, LBank, Cobinhood, DDEX, OKEx and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.