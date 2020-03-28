ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Short Interest Update

ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,105,100 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the February 27th total of 12,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MT stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 6,490,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,693. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.24. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,920,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ArcelorMittal by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 141,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 61,204 shares in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

