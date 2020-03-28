Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,512,900 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 27th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.59.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 725.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

