Arepacoin Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. Arepacoin has a total market cap of $52,772.93 and approximately $64.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00070997 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arepacoin

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,940,451 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.