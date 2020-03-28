Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,330,505 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.48% of Arista Networks worth $74,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 31,852,200.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 637,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,576,000 after purchasing an additional 637,044 shares during the period. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,360,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Arista Networks by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 656,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,507,000 after acquiring an additional 255,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,743,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,829,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.04, for a total value of $2,262,226.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,455.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,281 shares of company stock valued at $14,287,013 over the last ninety days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arista Networks from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.80.

ANET opened at $191.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

