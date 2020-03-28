Arqma Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $8,294.61 and $18.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,224.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.71 or 0.02100004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.83 or 0.03435403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00623742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00753995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00077000 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00026100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00485343 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016067 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,201,376 coins and its circulating supply is 4,156,832 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.