Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $21.84 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.87%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.