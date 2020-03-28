Ascendis Pharma A/S’s (ASND) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.78.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $113.41. The company had a trading volume of 189,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $145.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

