ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Up 41.3% in March

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 783,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the February 27th total of 554,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

ASE Technology stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 48,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

