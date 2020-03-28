Asian Fintech (AFIN) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $33,192.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.02520268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00195422 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00043087 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00034177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

