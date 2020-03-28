ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ASOMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised ASOS from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank raised ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF opened at $28.00 on Friday. ASOS has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

