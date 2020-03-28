Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) Short Interest Update

Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASPU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 587,600 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 27th total of 436,300 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

ASPU stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. Aspen Group has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.21.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C James Jensen sold 13,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $108,750.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm F. Iv Maclean acquired 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $40,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,242,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASPU shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aspen Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies.

