Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Short Interest Update

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 848,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 27th total of 976,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 35,859 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Astronics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Shares of ATRO opened at $9.36 on Friday. Astronics has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $299.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Astronics had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $198.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astronics will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Dougherty & Co cut Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.