ATBCoin Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ATB)

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. One ATBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and TOPBTC. In the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $33,924.78 and approximately $28,271.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,213.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.03422793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00676371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016854 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000286 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ATBCoin

ATBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, HitBTC, TOPBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

