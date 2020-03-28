ATC Coin 24-Hour Volume Hits $64,696.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $64,696.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00626297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016301 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,482,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

