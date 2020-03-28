Atheios (ATH) Price Up 1.9% This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Atheios has a total market cap of $3,487.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

